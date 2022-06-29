Chennai corporation to hire transgenders as drone operators

The Greater Chennai Corporation in a council meeting on Tuesday adopted a resolution to appoint transgenders as operators of drones that spray larvicide to curb the mosquito menace in the city.

The members of the trans community would be appointed through the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation on contract basis for a year. They were provided training with the assistance NGOs fighting for the welfare of the transgender community.

In a release, the civic body noted that Chennai Corporation started to use drones to spray larvicide in five major canals and 31 minor canals in the city last year.

As the initiative helped the corporation to control the mosquito menace as it was able to cover a bigger area and reduce the wastage of larvicide, under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme, using CSR funds, it proposed to procure more drones this year. The members were provided training by retired wing commander KR Srikanth, who is now the head of operations of the Remote Pilot Training Organization in Chennai.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Srikanth said he put his best efforts to ensure that the members of transgender community are given this role.

“When they (civic body) approached me to help them with the list of the candidates (boys and girls) for the role, why not transgenders was my first question. They were not sure about their ability, punctuality, but I was confident about them. I managed to convince the college and they said it’s my decision. I always believed that we should hold the hands of the marginalised community to come up in life. We identified a couple of NGOs and picked 30-odd members of the trans community. I asked people known to me to help them get the training as a CSR activity. As the entire course module would be in English, we conducted an English learning class for a month and short-listed 15 candidates,” Srikanth said.

From the list of candidates, seven names were initially provided to the corporation. “I firmly believe that no one in this world is incapable, if a right platform is given, they can reach great heights,” he said.