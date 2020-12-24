After flak from residents and Oppn, Chennai corporation drops move to charge for garbage disposal

The corporation had said government and private offices would be charged between Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 based on area (Representational)

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to roll back the user fee for solid waste management, which it intended to charge from January 1, following stiff opposition from residents and Opposition parties. Following the move, Stalin asked whether the government would think before implementing anything.

“The residents, traders and other resident welfare organisations have requested the corporation not to charge the user fee for solid waste management in view of the pandemic and hence based on the orders of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the proposal to collect the fee by the Greater Chennai Corporation for solid waste management is indefinitely postponed,” Prakash said.

On Tuesday, the corporation said that based on the Centre’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, residents would have to pay a fee with their property taxes for clearance of solid waste from their household. The fee will range from Rs 10-100 per month depending on the built-up area (from 500 sq ft to 2,400 sq ft) of the property.

The corporation said government and private offices would be charged between Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 based on area and schools would have to shell out up to Rs 3,000 and wedding halls up to Rs 15,000 depending on the waste generated. The officials said people can pay even once in six months along with property tax.

DMK leader MK Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko had slammed the government’s decision. Stalin said several people had lost their livelihood and small and medium industries were undergoing economic crisis due to the pandemic and the move would further destabilise their functioning.

