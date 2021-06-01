Chennai: Full list of mobile vendors selling groceries, essentials at your doorstep

June 1, 2021 11:22:56 am
With the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended to June 7 amid the second Covid-19 wave across the state, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has released details of mobile vendors that will supply essentials and groceries to residents across all 15 zones in the city.
The details include vendors from both small stores and supermarkets. Over 2197 vendors have been identified by the GCC for the same.
The GCC has issued passes to vendors to supply groceries and essentials at the doorstep between 7 am and 6 pm daily.
You can find the the details of the vendors in each of Chennai’s 15 zones here.
Covid-19 Greater Chennai Corporation Stores – Indian Express by Express Web on Scribd
