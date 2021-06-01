Chennai: Full list of mobile vendors selling groceries, essentials at your doorstep

Municipal Corporation arranges mobile vegetable vehicles for its wards during COVID-induced one week complete lockdown in Kanyakumari. (PTI)

With the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu extended to June 7 amid the second Covid-19 wave across the state, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has released details of mobile vendors that will supply essentials and groceries to residents across all 15 zones in the city.

The details include vendors from both small stores and supermarkets. Over 2197 vendors have been identified by the GCC for the same.

The GCC has issued passes to vendors to supply groceries and essentials at the doorstep between 7 am and 6 pm daily.

Also Read | Chennai: Corporation releases details of mobile vendors for fruits and vegetables amid lockdown

You can find the the details of the vendors in each of Chennai’s 15 zones here.

Covid-19 Greater Chennai Corporation Stores – Indian Express by Express Web on Scribd