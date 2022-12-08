scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Chennai corporation braces for Cyclone Mandous; heavy rain predicted

High waves crash at the sea-shore ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI)

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting Cyclone Mandous to bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Greater Chennai Corporation said Thursday it was taking all preventive measures.

According to a release from the civic body, 805 motor pumps are at the ready to pump out stagnant water from low-lying areas. A total of 169 relief centres have been set up.

With the wind speed expected to be around 80 kmph when the cyclone makes a landfall, 272 tree cutters, mobile teams with necessary equipment, 45 bulldozers and 115 tipper lorries have been kept ready as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Zonal officers have been informed to keep a Tata Ace vehicle with 10 workers in each of the 200 wards in the Tamil Nadu capital for emergency purposes.

The officials urged the public not to visit the Marina and Besant Nagar beaches in view of the cyclone warning. People have also been asked not to stand near trees or sit under any temporary shelters outside.

They have been asked to contact the corporation’s 1913 helpline for any grievances. They can also dial 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208 or WhatsApp 9445477205.

As per the latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre, the sky in Chennai and its neighbourhood is likely to be generally cloudy with heavy to very heavy rain likely over the next 48 hours.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 04:15:55 pm
