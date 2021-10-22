Chennai civic body sets target of 2.5 lakh vaccine doses in special drive on Saturday

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set a target of 2.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to be administered through 1,600 special camps during the sixth mega vaccination camp to be conducted Saturday.

The corporation said due to the stern efforts of the government in conducting weekly mega vaccination camps, more people got benefitted.

According to a statement, during the first vaccination camp on September 12, as many as 1,91,350 doses of vaccines were administered. In the second drive on September 19, a total of 2,02,931 vaccine doses and during the third drive on September 26, 2,25,627 vaccine doses were administered. In the fourth and fifth mega vaccination drives, which were conducted on October 3 and October 10, a total of 1,58,144 and 1,71,833, respectively, were vaccinated.

In the 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation, till October 20, as many as 36,14,747 first doses of vaccine and 20,71,455 second doses of vaccines were administered through government and corporation vaccine centres.

Similarly, 11,27,448, first doses of vaccine and 3,05,920 second doses of vaccine doses have been administered through private hospitals. On a whole, 71,19,870 doses of vaccine have been administered in the wards under the city corporation till October 20.

A total of 16,000 healthcare personnel, including 600 doctors and 600 nurses, are set to be deployed in this special vaccination drive on October 23. As per the release, the corporation has a stock of about 4,61,400 vaccine doses, including 3,24,760 doses of Covishield and 1,36,640 doses of Covaxin.

The corporation has asked all the eligible unvaccinated population to make use of the special camp.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian Monday said the weekly mega Covid-19 vaccination camp, held on Sundays on the previous five occasions, would be advanced by a day in Tamil Nadu to ensure participation of all those skipping the drive to consume meat or alcohol on the weekend. He said people have been avoiding getting the jab under the false impression that vaccines should not be taken after eating non-vegetarian food or consuming alcohol.