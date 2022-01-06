Chennai Corporation asks hotels, wedding halls to inform about prior bookings

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Wednesday asked the management of all hotels, wedding/banquet halls, community centres, temples in the city to inform it about bookings made for functions, without any delay.

Issuing a circular, Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi said that the order was to be implemented with immediate effect.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

Bedi said that all the informations about the booking of marriage halls and hotels must be uploaded through an on online link: https://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriage_hall/.

The GCC conducted a meeting with owners of banquet/wedding halls, hotels and instructed them to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government are being strictly followed. Based on the details shared by the owners of marriage halls and hotels, civic officials would conduct inspections.

“Any refusal to comply with this direction will attract penal provisions of Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the circular read.