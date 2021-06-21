Chennai Corporation begins second mass cleaning drive across the city

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday began the second mass cleaning drive of the city. The drive will continue till June 26, across 15 zones in the city. Officials have identified as many as 614 spots by the officials to conduct the drive. The officials aim to eradicate 4,500 tonnes of construction waste and 1,000 tonnes of garbage waste during the second phase of the clean-up drive.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said senior engineers have been appointed as the monitoring officers. These officers have been asked to send a daily report of their zonal activity to Principal Secretary Bedi.

During the first mass cleaning drive in May, the officials removed 13,345 tonnes of waste – 3,260 tonnes of garbages and 10,085 tonnes of construction waste.

Good work done by Zone 15 team in Mass Cleaning Drive today. @chennaicorp @GSBediIAS @SharanyaAri pic.twitter.com/QP7Z2soZ09 — South Region, Greater Chennai Corporation (@rdc_south) June 21, 2021

On Monday, the civic body officials aim to remove 193 tonnes of garbage and 787 tonnes of construction waste. The corporation said 994 sanitary workers, 409 road workers and 77 Malaria desilting workers, along with 19 compactors, 55 earthmovers, 77 tippler lorries, 137 battery operated vehicles, and 80 tricycles will be used for a clean-up drive. In Adyar River, Cooum River, Velachery Lake, Adambakam Lake, Kallu Kuttai Lake (Perungudi), Virugambakkam Lake, Cooum canal, Kodungaiyur canal special equipments like Amphibian Water Master are used to carry out the cleaning activities.