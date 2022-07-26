Chennai Corporation begins census of street vendors in 4 zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation has begun taking a census of street vendors in the city as mandated by the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Initially, the census is being conducted in four of the 15 zones, said the corporation in a release.

The census is now being carried out at Kodambakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones and would be expanded to others soon, the release noted.

It was noted that as per the Act, the census has to be taken every five years. The last enumeration was conducted in 2017 in which the civic body identified more than 20,000 street vendors and gave them identity cards.

The civic body said it would collect the photographs of vendors, details about the nature of their business, lists of their family members and other requisite details in these zones and later make them register digitally with the help of the field staff of the e-governance department on a “mobile app linked with internet”.

The registered vendors are set to get an identity card and sale certificate free of cost from Chennai Corporation. It was mentioned that the civic body would take measures to improve the delivery of welfare assistance to them.