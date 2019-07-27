To make city garbage-free, Chennai Corporation authorises 21 companies to recycle waste

As a part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) initiative to make the city garbage-free and reduce the amount of waste being carted to the city’s landfills, it has released a list of 21 companies that has been granted authorisation to recycle and process biodegradable (wet) waste and solid (dry) waste generated in Chennai.

The authorisation, which was given on July 24, is valid for one year. The companies will process the garbage generated by bulk waste generators. Bulk waste generators are households, societies institutions, restaurants, that generate more than 100 kg of waste a day.

The GCC has also laid down guidelines for bulk waste generators. The cost of the recycling services will be borne by the bulk waste generators and the onus is on the client and the company to agree upon a suitable price.

Moreover, the companies have to adhere to norms laid down by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board regarding solid waste management. In case of doubts, bulk waste generators can seek the assistance of GCC Zonal Field Officers.

The GCC has authorised 18 companies to provide on-site composting and processing services of biodegradable waste in the city.

M/s Earth Recycler Private Limited – Broadway, Chennai M/s Ornate Naturale – Museum Road, Bangalore M/s. HasiruDala Innovations Private Ltd – Ashok Nagar, Bangalore M/s Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services – Ashok Nagar, Chennai M/s Ecocare Technologies – Padi, Chennai M/s Samkitec Resources – Mylapore, Chennai M/s. Waste Winn Foundation – Triplicane, Chennai M/s. Alter Energy System – Madurai M/s. Nammaboomi – Adyar, Chennai M/s. Green Rich Grow India Pvt Ltd – Maduravoyal, Chennai M/s. Kankyo Cleantech LLP – Aminjikarai, Chennai M/s. Green Chennai Environment Company – Vyasarpadi, Chennai M/s. Eco Garb – Egmore, Chennai M/s. Green Rich Enviro Solution Pvt Ltd – Maduravoyal, Chennai M/s.Srinivasa Waste Management Solution Pvt Ltd – Ashok Nagar, Chennai M/s. Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd. – BTM Layout, Bangalore M/s.Cryogenic Process Controls – Ambattur, Chennai M/s. No Dumping – Coimbatore

As per the Empanelment list, 12 firms have been authorised to process and recycle solid waste from bulk waste generators.