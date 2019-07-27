Toggle Menu
To make city garbage-free, Chennai Corporation authorises 21 companies to recycle waste

The companies have been granted authorisation to process and recycle waste generated by bulk waste generators for a period of one year.

21 companies have been chosen by the corporation to process and recycle waste generated in Chennai. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan)

As a part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) initiative to make the city garbage-free and reduce the amount of waste being carted to the city’s landfills, it has released a list of 21 companies that has been granted authorisation to recycle and process biodegradable (wet) waste and solid (dry) waste generated in Chennai.

The authorisation, which was given on July 24, is valid for one year. The companies will process the garbage generated by bulk waste generators. Bulk waste generators are households, societies institutions, restaurants, that generate more than 100 kg of waste a day.

The GCC has also laid down guidelines for bulk waste generators. The cost of the recycling services will be borne by the bulk waste generators and the onus is on the client and the company to agree upon a suitable price.

Moreover, the companies have to adhere to norms laid down by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board regarding solid waste management. In case of doubts, bulk waste generators can seek the assistance of GCC Zonal Field Officers.

The GCC has authorised 18 companies to provide on-site composting and processing services of biodegradable waste in the city.

  1. M/s Earth Recycler Private Limited – Broadway, Chennai
  2. M/s Ornate Naturale – Museum Road, Bangalore
  3. M/s. HasiruDala Innovations Private Ltd – Ashok Nagar, Bangalore
  4. M/s Hand in Hand Inclusive Development and Services – Ashok Nagar, Chennai
  5. M/s Ecocare Technologies – Padi, Chennai
  6. M/s Samkitec Resources – Mylapore, Chennai
  7. M/s. Waste Winn Foundation – Triplicane, Chennai
  8. M/s. Alter Energy System – Madurai
  9. M/s. Nammaboomi – Adyar, Chennai
  10. M/s. Green Rich Grow India Pvt Ltd – Maduravoyal, Chennai
  11. M/s. Kankyo Cleantech LLP – Aminjikarai, Chennai
  12. M/s. Green Chennai Environment Company – Vyasarpadi, Chennai
  13. M/s. Eco Garb – Egmore, Chennai
  14. M/s. Green Rich Enviro Solution Pvt Ltd – Maduravoyal, Chennai
  15. M/s.Srinivasa Waste Management Solution Pvt Ltd – Ashok Nagar, Chennai
  16. M/s. Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd. – BTM Layout, Bangalore
  17. M/s.Cryogenic Process Controls – Ambattur, Chennai
  18. M/s. No Dumping – Coimbatore
Garbage generated by bulk waste generators is seen piled up on the streets of Chennai. (Express Photo: Shreyaa R)

As per the Empanelment list, 12 firms have been authorised to process and recycle solid waste from bulk waste generators.

  1. M/s. Waste Winn Foundation – Triplicane, Chennai
  2. M/s.Earth Recycler Private Limited – Broadway, Chennai
  3. M/s. HasiruDala Innovations Private Ltd – Ashok Nagar, Bangalore
  4. M/s. Alter Energy System – Madurai
  5. M/s. Green Rich Grow India Pvt Ltd – Maduravoyal, Chennai
  6. M/s. Green Chennai Environment Company – Vyasarpadi, Chennai
  7. M/s.Paterson Energy Pvt. Ltd. – Nungambakkam, Chennai
  8. M/s. Eco Garb – Egmore, Chennai
  9. M/s.Srinivasa Waste Management Solution Pvt Ltd – Ashok Nagar, Chennai
  10. M/s. Saahas Waste Management Pvt Ltd. – BTM Layout, Bangalore
  11. M/s. Clean Cities Foundation – Coimbatore
  12. M/s.Pyrogreen Energy Pvt Ltd. – Mylapore, Chennai

