84 personnel test positive for Covid-19 at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

As many as 84 personnel working at Raj Bhavan in Chennai have tested positive for novel coronavirus, a statement on Thursday said. Tests were carried out on a total of 147 people after a few persons showed symptoms for the virus, the statement added.

“All three persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the Health Department. All three persons were working outside of Raj Bhavan, like main gate and not in main building. None of these persons came in contact with the Hon’ble Governor or Senior officials of Raj Bhavan,” the statement read.

The statement added that Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation and as a precautionary measure, has sanitised the whole area of the premises, including the offices, with the help of corporation health workers.

In May, Raj Bhavan issued a similar statement where it claimed that none of its staff members had been infected by the disease as was reported by a section of the media.

Human trials for Covaxin begin in Chennai

The first phase of human trials of Covaxin, an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, began in SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Chennai at 9 AM on Thursday. SRM is one of the 12 institutions that have been chosen for conducting human trials.

Covaxine has been developed by Bharat Biotech, a company based in Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

