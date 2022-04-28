scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Chennai: Cops make changes to traffic arrangements at Nandanam junction to ease out congestion

The new traffic arrangements, carried out on an experimental basis, will come into force from Friday and will be in place for the next 10 days.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: April 28, 2022 5:34:05 pm
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has made changes to the traffic arrangements at the Nandanam junction. (Representational/PTI)

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has made changes to the traffic arrangements at the Nandanam junction on the Anna Salai Road to ease the traffic congestion. The new arrangements, carried out on an experimental basis, will come into force from Friday and will be in place for the next 10 days.

As per a statement issued by the traffic police, the vehicles coming from the Venkatnarayana Road and intending to go to Chamiers Road will take a left turn at the Anna Salai junction and proceed towards Teynampet for a distance of above 200 metre and take a U-turn in front of the Toyota showroom and proceed to reach their destination.

The proposed traffic plan at Anna Salai Road.

Vehicles coming from the Cenotaph Road going to Teynampet will have to take a left turn at the Anna Salai junction and proceed towards Saidapet for a distance of above 250 metre and then take a U-turn in front of the Toyota showroom and proceed further.

Vehicles coming from the Bharathidasan Road and going towards Teynampet will need to take a left turn at the junction of Anna Salai and proceed straight towards Saidapet for a distance of above 300 metre and take the U turn in front of the Toyota showroom to reach their destination.

The statement further added, “The motorists are requested by the city police to cooperate. If motorists have any suggestion, they can mail it to dcpsouth.traffic@gmail.com.”

