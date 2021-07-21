Chennai cops launch awareness videos after cyber offences rise in city

The Tamil Nadu government in February announced that 46 new cybercrime cells would be set up in major districts. (Representational)

With evolving technology, cyber offences have been on a rise in the city and in a bid to curb them, the Chennai Cyber Crime department released a series of awareness videos on One-Time Password (OTP) fraud, jobs and other scams on their social media channels. The department, through the videos, urged the public to think before initiating any transaction.

In one of the videos, a female college student is seen reading a Facebook chat message and says she was asked by her professor to send Rs 2,000 through Google Pay urgently as he was in a hospital. The students around her say they had seen the professor in the morning and within a few minutes, the professor himself arrives and when the student says she had received a message from his Facebook account asking for money, the professor replied that he didn’t have a Facebook account at all.

Police said fraudsters generally use the names of police officers, doctors and professors to con gullible people and urged the public not to send money through payment wallets and if they had sent it by mistake, they should immediately register a complaint at the cybercrime cell in the city.

Similarly, awareness videos were made on sharing OTP/CVV and job/internship scams where people are asked to send money in advance. “No company will ask people to pay for internships/jobs. If someone asks you to pay money through bank accounts or Paytm, then it is a fraud company. Think well before you make any payment,” police said.

A couple of weeks ago, a fake Facebook profile was created in the name of a forest veterinary officer attached with the Coimbatore division. The impersonator had requested his friends to send money. After receiving an alert from his friends, the officer immediately took steps. The conmen had even set up fake accounts of police officers. In May 2020, ADGP M Ravi took to Facebook to post a message that some people had created a fake profile of him and had asked his friends for money. Later, the accused was nabbed.

The Tamil Nadu government in February had announced that as many as 46 new cybercrime cells would be set up in major districts like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, and Tiruchirapalli to quickly address the complaints.

Officials asked the public to stay vigilant and alert them immediately if their social media account is compromised.