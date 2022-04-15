Chennai: Cops issue traffic diversions ahead of Sri Srinivasa Thirukalyanam

The Greater Chennai Police have made traffic diversions in the city in view of the Sri Srinivasa Thirukalyanam, the celestial event, scheduled to take place Saturday at 7 pm at the Island Ground. The police said they expect a large turnout for the event and have made necessary traffic arrangements.

“A large number of devotees are expected to attend. Therefore, in order to avoid traffic congestion, people are requested to follow alternate routes from 4 pm until the end of the show,” the police said.

According to a statement issued by the city police, vehicles coming from Kamarajar Road and moving towards Anna Salai and EVR Road can turn left from the Labor Statue Junction and reach EVR Salai via Wallaja Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai.

The temple officials said the event is taking place after a gap of 14 years. A couple of days ago, Y V Subba Reddy, the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasathanam (TTD) invited Chief Minister M K Stalin to the event.

The Traffic arrangements

Those coming from Rajaji Salai, towards Kamarajar Road can reach Kamarajar Road via North Fort Side Road (NFS Road), Muthuswami Point, MMC, Pallavan Salai, Anna Salai and the Walajah Road. Vehicles coming from EVR Salai and going towards Rajaji Salai can use the NFS Road through the Muthuswamy Road and the rest of the vehicles coming to Rajaji Salai from Anna Salai can be reached via Pallavan Salai, EVR Salai, Muthu Sami Road and R A Mandram.

Holders of Vehicle Permit Passes can come via Gate-3 and Gate-8 of the Island Ground and park their vehicles in the designated area. The public and devotees can go through Anna Salai, Island Ground Gate-9 and park their vehicles.

“All bikers arriving for the function are only allowed through Anna Salai, Island Ground Gate-9 and are advised to park in the parking lot,” said the statement.

Vehicles coming from Royapuram can reach Island Ground Gate-9 through Broadway, North Fort Side Road, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Muthusamy Bridge, Wallaja Point and Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from EVR Salai can reach Central Railway Station, Muthusamy Bridge, Wallaja Point, Anna Salai and Island Ground Gate-9.

Those coming from Anna Salai can reach Periyar Statue, Monroe Statue, Wallaja Point by making a right ‘U’ Turn and arriving via island Gate-9.

Buses coming to the function should park on the Beach Road of the Inner Ring Road. Vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai can also go to the parking slot via Gate-9 via Swami Sivananda Road, Periyar Statue, Anna Statue and Monroe Statue.

“Persons attending the function should park their vehicles only in the parking lot reserved for them and not on the roadside or on the sidewalk for any reason,” the police said.