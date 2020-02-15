Chennai: 4 cops injured as anti-CAA protests turn violent in Washermanpet

Anti-CAA protests turned violent in Chennai as police and demonstraters clashed. (Representational) Anti-CAA protests turned violent in Chennai as police and demonstraters clashed. (Representational)

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest turned violent in Chennai’s Washermanpet area late Friday evening as protesters clashed with police.

At least four police personnel were injured in the clashes, as they alleged protesters indulged in stone-pelting, whereas the latter rebutted with allegations of injuries to the protesters during police lathi charge.

Ever since anti-CAA protests started in India, both police and protestors of Tamil Nadu ensured that there was no violence, there were no arrests, lathicharge or sedition charges. What went wrong today was police using force to prevent a Shaheen Bagh model protest @ Washermanpet pic.twitter.com/smWzhwS7nd — Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) February 14, 2020

Nearly 150 protesters were detained and taken to the Wasermanpet police station where Chennai City Police Commissioner held talks with them.

False news linking the death of an old man due to police lathicharge in the area seemed to have triggered protests across the state. Police intel confirmed to The Indian Express that protests had erupted in several parts in Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Tirupur, Coimbatore and in parts of Chennai city.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

(with PTI inputs)

