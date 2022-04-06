Chennai: Cops yet to arrest auto-rickshaw driver who knocked down sub-inspector during checking drive

Three days on, the accused auto-rickshaw driver who hit a police officer and fled the spot during a vehicle checking drive Sunday is yet to be arrested. While the CCTV footage of the incident that took place on the Poonamalle highway near the MIOT Hospital was released Tuesday and widely shared on social media, the police have intensified their search operations to arrest the elusive driver.

The injured police officer, identified as sub-inspector Pon Raj, was on duty and around 6:49 pm Sunday, he attempted to stop an auto-rickshaw heading towards Poonamalle. Paying no heed to the police, the vehicle hit Raj, knocked him to the ground and fled the spot, said officials of the Nandambakkam police station.

Raj was immediately rushed to the government-run Stanley Medical College and Hospital from where he was discharged after first aid. M Kumaravelu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Investigation Wing (South), said they have booked a case against the driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and will arrest him soon.