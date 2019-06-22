Watch video: Four youths beat up cop in Chennai, arrested

Four youths were arrested on Friday after a video showing them assaulting a policeman in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, went viral on social media.

Karthikeyan, a Chennai policeman attached to the R-4 Soundarapandianar Angadi Police Station, who was on patrol duty on Kodambakkam highway, was attacked by miscreants on June 13. While inspecting vehicles plying in that area, he found a group of drunk men having an altercation with transgenders. He apparently intervened and warned the group to leave the spot without causing any trouble. The group claimed they were lawyers and refused to pay heed to the policeman’s warning.

The argument turned physical as the men started to beat up the cop and even broke his walkie talkie. A colleague then rushed to the spot and tried to help the policeman escape. But he too was beaten up. To capture evidence, the colleague then started filming a video of the miscreants manhandling the policeman.

The video shows the policeman asking his colleague whether the control room had been informed and how long would it take for cops to arrive. The miscreants later attacked the person recording the video and escaped in a car.

Chennai police have reportedly taken the miscreants into custody.