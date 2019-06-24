Chennai cop assault: Four accused booked under Goondas Act

The four youths, who were arrested for assaulting a Chennai cop, were booked under the Goondas Act on Sunday, police said. The accused men were identified as M Mohammed Rizwan (35), K Mohammed Nowshad Ali (31), D Sulaiman (33), M Afsar Hussain (36).

The four men were arrested for assaulting the cop on duty on Friday.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place on June 13 on Kodambakkam highway when constable Karthikeyan of R-4 Soundarapandianar Angadi Police Station found the group of drunk men having an altercation with the transgenders in the area. Despite asking them to leave, the accused refused, claiming they were lawyers.

The argument soon turned physical after the men began thrashing the cop. They even broke his walkie talkie. Another cop, who rushed to his colleague’s rescue, was also thrashed when he tried to film the incident.

While Rizwan and Sulaiman belong to ‘Seven Wells’ area, Ali hails from Mannadi and Hussain from Royapuram in Chennai.