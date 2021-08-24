Chennai: Conservancy workers find human bones from rib cage, skull in garbage bins

Conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation found human bones from limbs, rib cage and the skull in plastic bags while clearing garbage bins early in the morning at Besant Nagar on Monday. The remains were found at the junction between the first main road and the sixth cross street.

The workers later alerted the J5 Shastri Nagar police station.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, special sub-Inspector Malarvanannan said the workers had found the bags around 6:45 am on Monday and informed the police station around 8:45 am. He said the cops later visited the spot, retrieved the items, and sent them to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

“The doctors said that the bones are around 10-15 years old, and they have been cleaned with varnish. We think they were either used by a doctor at a clinic or by some medical students. We have sent the bones to a laboratory,” Malarvanannan said.

The police added that the bones, because of the condition they are in, do not suggest that any foul play was involved. They further said that there was no CCTV in the area and cops are trying to see if there are any surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood which can give them footage.

(Inputs from Shivani Ramakrishnan)