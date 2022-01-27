Chennai: Complaint filed against RBI officials for not rising to Tamil anthem

A day after a few Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials refused to stand up during the Tamil anthem at a Republic Day celebration and a video of the purported incident went viral on social media, a Madras High Court advocate Thursday filed a complaint against the officials for “disrespecting the anthem”. The programme was held at an RBI branch office in Chennai Wednesday.

The officials were allegedly seated when the anthem ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’ was being sung. In a purported video, when onlookers ask the officials why they didn’t stand up during the anthem, they are heard saying that the Madras High Court has said there was need to do so. When those gathered cite the order passed by the state government, the officials are seen walking away from the spot.

According to advocate G Rajesh, who filed an online complaint to the Greater Chennai Police, the officials refused to rise for the ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’ by misinterpreting the judgment of the High Court and the order issued by the state government.

He alleged they violated the state government’s order by disrespecting the anthem which has created a law and order issue and disrupted public peace. He requested the police to conduct a detailed inquiry and initiate necessary action against the officials.

State cabinet ministers, including Minister of Finance and Human Resource Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology Mano Thangaraj and DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned the incident.

Banks are essential for a community. More so the RBI, a bank regulator & currency/monetary policy manager This video is distressing, coming 2 days after the SLBC mtg where we outlined guidelines for banks who wish to bank the TN Govt We will look into, & eliminate all confusion https://t.co/1v2rUQTq0i — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) January 26, 2022

Taking to Twitter, PTR said the video is distressing coming two days after the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting where they had outlined the guidelines for banks. He said they will look into it and eliminate all the confusion.

Thangaraj said the Union government authorities should stop hurting the feelings of the Tamils and change their attitude.

Quoting the order passed by the state government, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi asked how can those who do not understand a government order work as officers? She even asked whether they are superior to the government itself.

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram, CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan and parties like Makkal Needhi Maiam also condemned the incident.

Is RBI Chennai not in Tamil Nadu ?

The G.O dated Dec 17, 2021 is applicable to all offices in Tamil Nadu.

Take immediate action against those who refused to stand for Thamizh thaai vaazhthu in RBI’s Republic day event. @CMOTamilnadu @RBI @chennaipolice_ #Tamil pic.twitter.com/MjZH7B17DB — Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) January 26, 2022

The state government had last December issued an order declaring the ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’ as the state song and said it should be compulsorily sung at the beginning of events organised by all educational Institutions, government offices and all public sector undertakings among others.

The government’s order came after the High Court ruled that ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazthu’ is a prayer song and not an anthem.

The ‘Tamil Thai Vaazthu’, is an invocation sung in praise of mother Tamil. Chief Minister M K Stalin said an order to this effect has been issued, mandating that all barring the differently-abled persons should remain standing when the 55-second-long song is sung.