Chennai college students carry machetes, perform stunts on train; 3 arrested

Three students of Chennai’s Presidency College were arrested after a video of them carrying machetes and creating disturbance on a local train went viral, the railway authorities said Tuesday.

In the video, the students are seen dragging the machetes on railway platforms as the train passes through different stations. The students can be heard raising slogans in support of their gang and college. The 45-second video also shows the students hitting the train’s sides with the weapons in what was likely a bid to terrify passengers inside the train.

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, took to Twitter to share the video and noted that three youths were arrested by the railway police for performing stunts with sharp weapons. The accused were identified as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. All three are students of Presidency College in Chennai.

“We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehavior and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters,” the DRM wrote.