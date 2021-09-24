Chennai college student murder case: Key accused remanded in 15-day judicial custody

The prime accused in the murder case of a 20-year-old college student has been sent in 15-day judicial custody. Ramachandran allegedly stabbed Swetha in broad daylight near Tambaram Railway Station (east side) on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment at the government hospital after he attempted to harm himself with the same weapon he had used to attack the woman.

Swetha was residing at Radha Nagar near Chromepet and studying Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) at the Madras Christian College School of Continuing Education.

Ramachandran (25), a resident of Thirukuvalai village in Nagapattinam, had been working at a private manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Chennai. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, the Selaiyur police station Inspector Natraj said that he had a strained relationship with the deceased. He had called Swetha and asked her to talk to him to sort out the differences with him in person on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim and her friend were standing at the railway colony road. During that time, Ramachandran had arrived and engaged in a conversation with Swetha. After a few minutes, the duo indulged in a heated argument and, around 1:30 pm, Ramachandran, who had a knife hidden in his pocket, allegedly stabbed Swetha and attempted to cut his throat as well. The passerby gathered and alerted the police that called for an 108 ambulance. Both of them were taken to Chromepet Government Hospital where the woman was declared dead on arrival.

As per reports, the victim’s family gathered in front of the hospital and urged the police to take severe action against the accused before taking the body home.

Based on the complaint given by the victim’s father, the Selaiyur police registered a case. Ramachandran who was undergoing treatment was discharged today and arrested.