Chennai: College student held for abetment of 17-year-old girl’s suicide

Two days after a 17-year-old girl ended her life due to alleged sexual harassment, the Chennai police have arrested a 21-year-old college student in connection with the incident. The Mangadu police said the accused had previously studied as a senior to the class 11 student in her school and they had developed a close relationship through Instagram.

“Both the girl and the boy had shared numbers and started talking regularly over the phone. The girl’s sister had come to know about this and warned her. But, the girl continued to talk to the boy,” the police said.

The cops said that the boy had taken the girl to several places and sexually assaulted her many times. An argument had taken place a couple of days before the girl took the extreme step, the police said. The boy even dropped a text a day after the girl died, added the police.

The girl was found dead in her room in Mangadu on Saturday and a purported suicide note was retrieved by the cops, in which the girl said that she could no longer bear the pain. The letter had a line ‘stop sexual harassment’ on the top and said no one, including teachers, relatives, should be trusted. The victim, though, did not mention who had sexually assaulted her.

The police formed special teams and conducted enquiries at her school and neighbourhood. They investigated messages and call records on her mobile phone to nab the accused.

The youth has been booked under the Pocso Act, section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, as well as section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

The Mangadu police said they are investigating to see if more people are involved.