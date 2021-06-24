CMRL invites tenders for renting out commercial spaces at metro stations

The spaces can be rented at select elevated and underground metro stations across the city. Express Photo

Following the resumption of metro services in Chennai on Monday, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders for renting out commercial spaces (bare shell shops and office spaces) along corridors 1 (between Washermenpet and Chennai Airport) and 2 (between Chennai Central and St. Thomas Mount) of Phase I and its extension (between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar), in the city.

The spaces can be rented at street, concourse and link bridge levels at select elevated and underground metro stations across the city.

The move aims to facilitate the needs of commuters and increase footfall and boost the revenue for CMRL, which has seen a dip in revenue owing to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

The built up space, ranging from 20 square metres (sqm) to 2000 sqm will be available for rent at select metro stations in Chennai for 10 years. The rental rate will be calculated from Rs. 310 to Rs. 775 per sqm.

A total of bare shell spaces are available in the stations as follows:

Vadapalani:

Link Bridge – 80 sqm and 502 sqm

Concourse – 323 sqm and 261 sqm

Ashok Nagar:

Street – 120 sqm, 230 sqm, 111 sqm and 50 sqm

Ekkattuthangal:

Street – 40 sqm and 88 sqm

St. Thomas Mount:

Street – 48 sqm

Concourse – 76 sqm and 60 sqm

Guindy:

Concourse – 60 sqm

Nanganallur Road:

Street – 33 sqm

Concourse – 36 sqm

Thirumangalam:

Concourse – 270 sqm, 45 sqm, 75 sqm and 275 sqm

Anna Nagar Tower:

Concourse – 147 sqm, 85 sqm, 89 sqm and 340 sqm

Anna Nagar East:

Concourse – 192 sqm

Shenoy Nagar:

93 sqm, 1900 sqm, 66 sqm, 28 sqm and 64 sqm

Pachaippa’s College:

Concourse – 39 sqm

Kilpauk Medical College:

Concourse – 120 sqm

Egmore:

Concourse – 413 sqm and 162 sqm

Chennai Central:

Concourse – 380 sqm, 595 sqm, 496 sqm, 3100 sqm, 198 sqm, 220 sqm, 180 sqm, 1225 sqm, 1062 sqm, 290 sqm, 153 sqm and 661 sqm

Saidapet:

Concourse – 55 sqm, 60 sqm and 28 sqm

Nandanam:

Concourse – 75 sqm, 457 sqm, 40 sqm (3 spaces), 60 sqm, 40 sqm, 62 sqm and 26 sqm

Teynampet:

Concourse – 107 sqm, 42 sqm, 109 sqm, 23 sqm, 46 sqm, 36 sqm, 29 sqm, 73 sqm, 39 sqm and 43 sqm

AG-DMS:

Concourse – 20 sqm, 192 sqm, 330 sqm, 53 sqm, 31 sqm, 1075 sqm and 28 sqm

New Washermanpet:

Concourse – 365 sqm

Toll Gate:

Concourse – 455 sqm and 60 sqm

Kaladipet:

Concourse – 480 sqm, 165 sqm and 30 sqm

Thiruvottiyur:

Concourse – 695 sqm and 160 sqm

Wimco Nagar:

Concourse – 14 sqm, 30 sqm and 1130 sqm

Sir Theagaraya College:

Concourse – 235 sqm, 150 sqm, 120 sqm and 50 sqm

Tondiarpet:

Concourse – 65 sqm, 170 sqm, 95 sqm, 140 sqm, 440 sqm, 120 sqm and 35 sqm

Thousand Lights:

Concourse – 45 sqm, 55 sqm, 60 sqm, 50 sqm and 65 sqm

LIC:

Concourse – 286 sqm, 90 sqm, 32 sqm and 82 sqm

Government Estate:

Concourse – 203 sqm and 27 sqm

High Court:

Concourse – 40 sqm (2 spaces) and 110 sqm

Mannadi:

Concourse – 110 sqm, 60 sqm and 55 sqm

Washermanpet:

Concourse – 48 sqm, 82 sqm, 36 sqm, 25 sqm and 846 sqm

The tender documents can be downloaded from June 16 to August 2, 2021. Bidders can apply for the CMRL tenders here, with the document amounting to Rs. 40,000. Bidders need to submit the technical and financial bid along with the document cost and interest free EMD (bid security) amount. CMRL has stated that food businesses should enclose their FSSAI or HACCP certificates with their bid documents, while pharmacies should send in their proof of securing a Drug License and Registration with the State or Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Bidders can also avail updates on the tenders on the official tender website (eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app).

The pre-bidding meeting will be held on June 30. The last date for sending in pre-bid queries is July 2 and the last date for CMRL’s replies to the same is July 10. The last date for submission of the bids online is 5 pm on August 8. Technical bids will be opened at 5.05 pm on August 3, while financial bids will be notified separately. The bids are valid for 180 days from the date of submission.