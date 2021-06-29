Chennai: CMRL extends validity of metro trip, QR trip passes due to Covid-19 lockdown

Passengers adhere to Covid-19 norms while commuting via metro in Chennai. (Twitter/@cmrlofficial)

With patronage of metro services in Chennai rising steadily following resumption of services last week, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that the validity of trip passes will be extended for the period equal to the validity lost during the lockdown in the city last month.

Metro services had been suspended for over a month from May 10 to June 20 this year after the Tamil Nadu government imposed a stringent lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid the second wave.

Similarly, QR trip passes will also be extended with effect from Wednesday, added CMRL.

Commuters have been directed to contact the customer care office in the respective stations to avail the same.

Rs. 3800 collected for non-adherence of Covid norms

As a part of Covid management, CMRL has been sanitising the trains and stations regularly. With only 50 per cent occupancy allowed, seats have been marked with ‘X’ to ensure social distancing. Masks and social distancing are mandatory and Crowd Control staff have been deployed across all the stations in the city to ensure the same.

CMRL announced in a statement that fines amounting to Rs. 200 are being levied by squads on those not wearing masks while commuting in metro. Till date, 19 passengers have been fined and Rs. 3800 has been collected towards the same.

Metro services had resumed with 50 per cent occupancy in Chennai on June 21 following relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu. Trains are operated from 6.30 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent occupancy along the Green (between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro stations) and Blue (between Airport and Wimco Nagar metro stations) Lines during the week days.

During weekends and public holidays, trains will be operated from 7 am to 9 pm every 10 minutes without peak hours.