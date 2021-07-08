Chennai metro rail extends train timings as demand for services go up in mornings

With further relaxations of lockdown in Tamil Nadu amid declining infections in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the patronage for Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has seen a steady increase as metro trains continue to be operated with 50 per cent capacity along the Green (between St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro stations) and Blue (between Airport and Wimco Nagar metro stations) Lines.

To cater to the demand for train services in the mornings, CMRL has announced that trains will be operated from 5.30 am to 9 pm with effect from Thursday, as opposed to the earlier services between 6.30 am and 9 pm.

Further, peak hour services will now be from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm with trains being operated with a headway of 5 minutes. Trains during non-peak hours will continue to be operated with a headway of 10 minutes.

During weekends and public holidays, trains will be operated from 7 am to 9 pm every 10 minutes without peak hours.

Rs. 6800 collected for non-adherence of Covid norms

As a part of Covid management, CMRL has been sanitising the trains and stations regularly. With only 50 per cent occupancy allowed, seats have been marked with ‘X’ to ensure social distancing. Masks and social distancing are mandatory and Crowd Control staff have been deployed across all the stations in the city to ensure the same.

CMRL announced in a statement that fines amounting to Rs. 200 are being levied by squads on those not wearing masks while commuting in metro. A total of 34 passengers have been fined till July 6 and Rs. 6800 has been collected towards the same.

Metro services had resumed with 50 per cent occupancy in Chennai on June 21 following relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu.