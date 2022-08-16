Chennai: CM Stalin opens Independence Day Park on banks of Buckingham Canal

August 16, 2022 2:25:45 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated a park on the banks of Buckingham Canal between Kasturba and Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway stations and named it ‘Suthanthira Thirunaal Amudha Peruvizha Poonga’ or Independence Day Park, to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.
Built by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of Rs 18.71 crore, the 2.1 km park has several features, including a Miyawaki forest, a play area for children and a separate lane for bicycles. An open gym, a badminton court, LED lights, wall art and an artificial fountain are some of the additional facilities, a government release said. The park also has separate space for children to practise Silambattam, a martial art form, and an open air theatre for cultural events.
Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and several other senior officials participated in the inauguration event.
Taking to Twitter, chief minister Stalin said the park is another addition to the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme.
கஸ்தூரிபாய் நகர் MRTS – திருவான்மியூர் MRTS இடையே பக்கிங்காம் கால்வாய்க் கரையில் எழிலோடு அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள பூங்காவுக்கு, சுதந்திரத் திருநாள் அமுதப் பெருவிழாப் பூங்கா எனப் பெயர் சூட்டப்படுகிறது!#IndiaAt75-இன் அழகிய அடையாளமான இப்பூங்கா சிங்காரச் சென்னை 2.0-க்கு மற்றுமொரு புதுவரவு! pic.twitter.com/JLCvXsjQLR
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 15, 2022
Singara Chennai 2.0 is a pet project of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to beautify the city with an emphasis on a clean and green Chennai. Earlier this year, in January, the state government had passed a government order to set up 23 parks at a cost of Rs 18.48 crore and give five others a facelift at a cost of Rs 5.95 crore as part of its Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
China’s envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’
Rajasthan: It’s doubtful Dalit boy beaten for touching water pot of upper-caste people, says BJP MLA
Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers
After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’
BTech in Data Science or Computer Science? Experts explain similarities, differences, job prospects
English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers
Decoding the different types of razors and their usage, benefits
Apple might soon start showing ads in first-party apps
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, Carlos Alcaraz to lead Spain against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia
Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’
Two months into new academic year, BMC school students have no uniforms