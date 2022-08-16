scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Chennai: CM Stalin opens Independence Day Park on banks of Buckingham Canal

Built by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of Rs 18.71 crore, the 2.1 km park between Kasturba and Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway stations has several features, including a Miyawaki forest, a play area for children and a separate lane for bicycles

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 16, 2022 2:25:45 pm
mk stalin tamil nadu startup policyTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File photo/PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated a park on the banks of Buckingham Canal between Kasturba and Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway stations and named it ‘Suthanthira Thirunaal Amudha Peruvizha Poonga’ or Independence Day Park, to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.

Built by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of Rs 18.71 crore, the 2.1 km park has several features, including a Miyawaki forest, a play area for children and a separate lane for bicycles. An open gym, a badminton court, LED lights, wall art and an artificial fountain are some of the additional facilities, a government release said. The park also has separate space for children to practise Silambattam, a martial art form, and an open air theatre for cultural events.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and several other senior officials participated in the inauguration event.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Stalin said the park is another addition to the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme.

Singara Chennai 2.0 is a pet project of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to beautify the city with an emphasis on a clean and green Chennai. Earlier this year, in January, the state government had passed a government order to set up 23 parks at a cost of Rs 18.48 crore and give five others a facelift at a cost of Rs 5.95 crore as part of its Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme.

