Chennai civic body to set up 1,600 special vaccination camps on September 12

The Greater Chennai Corporation Wednesday said a total of 1,600 special camps will be organised on September 12 in the city to increase the vaccine coverage. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by principal secretary and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The civic body’s announcement comes in addition to the other special camps launched by the corporation for differently-abled citizens, people from lower-income groups, pregnant and lactating mothers and those with co-morbid conditions. The corporation also launched a door-to-door vaccine programme for senior citizens above 80 years.

The corporation said as of Wednesday, a total of 43,62,753 vaccine doses have been administered. This includes 29,89,064 first dose beneficiaries and 13,73,689 second dose beneficiaries.

A total of 600 doctors and 600 nurses are set to be deployed in this special vaccination drive on September 12. There are about 200 wards in the city, the corporation has said that in each ward, one static camp and two mobile camps will be functioning. To spread awareness among the public about the special drive, 3,000 malaria care workers, 1,400 fever surveillance workers and 1,400 Anganwadi workers are set to be deployed.

Apart from this, the Rotary club, Indian Medical Association, college principles, district officials, traders’ associations and others would be taking part in spreading awareness about the initiative. The corporation has asked all the eligible unvaccinated people to make use of the special camp and cooperate with the government to stop the spread of the virus.