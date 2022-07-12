Chennai civic body ready to revamp its schools on lines of those in Delhi

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Delhi schools and noted the facilities they provide to the students, the Greater Chennai Corporation Tuesday said they are all set to revamp their schools as a part of the state government’s city planning initiative.

The Tamil Nadu government is taking various measures to improve the quality of corporation schools and take them on par with the private schools in the city. Stalin had told the media that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government provides more priority to education and health among other departments. He also praised the modern schools Delhi and said his government is looking forward to setting up similar schools in Chennai.

The corporation officials also noted that Stalin had instructed them to set up modern desks at Chennai schools on the lines of those in Delhi. Under the Seermigu Nagarathittam initiative, at a cost of Rs 9.8 crore, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation (TANSI) was given orders to purchase modern desks for the 108 corporation schools in the city.

Till now, of the total 10,279, as many as 1,291 modern desks have been set up at the corporation schools in Chennai. The desks for Classes I to III are yellow, for Class IV and V, the desks are orange, and the ones of Classes VI to VIII are pink. The modern desks of Classes IX to XII are blue in colour.

It is to be noted that the school education department, as a part of several measures to improve the mental health and bridge the learning gap among students in the post pandemic scenario, has come up with an initiative to screen children films in government schools for Classes VI-IX every month and provide rewards to students who provide the best feedback on the films they watch and take the best critics among them to abroad to attend children film festivals.