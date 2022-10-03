Monsoon around the corner, Chennai civic body cracks down on mosquito breeding

With the monsoon season fast approaching in Tamil Nadu and the threat of diseases like malaria and dengue looming, the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun taking measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to data issued by the civic body, 3,271 corporation workers, including 2,317 contract workers and 954 full-time employees, have been deployed to carry out a drive against mosquitoes. “A total of 224 larvicide sprayers, 120 power-sprayers, 300 battery-operated sprayers and 229 hand-operated fumigators have been set up by the corporation,” a release noted.

Two hundred wards in Chennai have been split into 2,084 smaller sections and the workers are being deployed accordingly. Every day, the workers will carry out the fogging work, both in the morning and the evening, from 6 to 7.30, and cover a distance of 1 km daily.

“Through corporation workers, a survey was conducted in 10,97,632 houses in the city and 9,117 of them were found to be breeding sites for mosquitoes,” the release added.

Corporation workers are now carrying out inspections at construction sites, open wells, overhead water tanks and vacant land and have started spraying mosquito repellents to destroy breeding grounds. Citizens too have been requested to maintain hygiene and eradicate unused tyres, coconut shells, broken jugs etc, items that can end up storing rainwater, and turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.