scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Monsoon around the corner, Chennai civic body cracks down on mosquito breeding

The Greater Chennai Corporation said that 3,271 workers, including 2,317 contract workers and 954 full-time employees, have been deployed to carry out a drive against mosquitoes.

Mosquito breeding zoneThe Greater Chennai Corporation has begun taking measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases. (File)

With the monsoon season fast approaching in Tamil Nadu and the threat of diseases like malaria and dengue looming, the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun taking measures to control the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to data issued by the civic body, 3,271 corporation workers, including 2,317 contract workers and 954 full-time employees, have been deployed to carry out a drive against mosquitoes. “A total of 224 larvicide sprayers, 120 power-sprayers, 300 battery-operated sprayers and 229 hand-operated fumigators have been set up by the corporation,” a release noted.

Two hundred wards in Chennai have been split into 2,084 smaller sections and the workers are being deployed accordingly. Every day, the workers will carry out the fogging work, both in the morning and the evening, from 6 to 7.30, and cover a distance of 1 km daily.

“Through corporation workers, a survey was conducted in 10,97,632 houses in the city and 9,117 of them were found to be breeding sites for mosquitoes,” the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...Premium
‘Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ...
More from Chennai

Corporation workers are now carrying out inspections at construction sites, open wells, overhead water tanks and vacant land and have started spraying mosquito repellents to destroy breeding grounds. Citizens too have been requested to maintain hygiene and eradicate unused tyres, coconut shells, broken jugs etc, items that can end up storing rainwater, and turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:49:02 am
Next Story

Nathan Lyon starts a semi-autobiographical book series ‘Nice Garry’ for children

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement