Chennai city police register sexual harassment case against athletic coach

Days after a faculty member of a prominent school in Chennai was sent to custody and a commerce teacher of another school suspended, the Chennai city police have registered a sexual harassment case against an athletic coach of the city.

Based on the complaint of a college student, the Flower Bazaar all-women police station has registered a case against a 59-year-old coach, who is also an official working in the GST department, under the POCSO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused had been running an academy registered with the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association.

The issue came to light after an independent journalist collected testimonies from the coach’s trainees and shared them on his Twitter page. He even shared some of the letters the parents of the girls wrote to the association about the misconduct of the coach.

According to the police, the victim had been training at the coach’s academy from 2013 to 2020. The victim said that on many occasions, under the pretext of doing physiotherapy exercises, the accused had made sexual advances towards her and many other girls. Further, the coach had told the victim that if she spoke about his actions to anyone, he would destroy her family and also spoil her sports career.

The victim had claimed in her complaint that due to resistance, the coach stopped providing her training and the family were forced to relocate from Chennai.

Under these circumstances, the girl lodged an official complaint at the police station on Friday. In an attempt to end his life, the accused had consumed sleeping pills. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Royapetta

The police have asked other survivors to come forward and lodge a complaint with H Jayalakshmi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children. They can also contact the police officer at 9444772222.