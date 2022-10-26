scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Chennai Metropolitan Authority orders expansion of city; 1225 villages to be added

TN Minister Muthusamy said that villages from Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalupet and Ranipet will be added to the Chennai Metropolitan area.

According to the order released by Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, principal secretary to the government, as many as 1225 villages will now be a part of the Chennai Metropolitian planning area. (Express photo/File)

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has ordered the expansion of Chennai city from 1,189 sq km to 5,904 sq km, which will include as many as 1,225 new villages from Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalupet and Ranipet areas.

The CMDA said on Twitter that the order was issued to ensure sustainable economic development of the Chennai region.

“To promote balanced urban growth in Chennai Metropolitan Area and to conserve, protect and manage the vast number of water bodies and green areas and also to ensure sustainable economic growth in Chennai region, the government has issued an order for expansion,” said the tweet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy made the announcement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Muthusamy said that villages from Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalupet and Ranipet will be added to the Chennai Metropolitan area.

More from Chennai

According to the order released by Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, the principal secretary to the government, as many as 1,225 villages will now be a part of the Chennai Metropolitan planning area.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 12:50:24 pm
Next Story

Unloaded handgun found at Chennai’s Marina beach, probe on to find owner

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement