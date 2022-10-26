Chennai Metropolitan Authority orders expansion of city; 1225 villages to be added

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has ordered the expansion of Chennai city from 1,189 sq km to 5,904 sq km, which will include as many as 1,225 new villages from Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalupet and Ranipet areas.

The CMDA said on Twitter that the order was issued to ensure sustainable economic development of the Chennai region.

“To promote balanced urban growth in Chennai Metropolitan Area and to conserve, protect and manage the vast number of water bodies and green areas and also to ensure sustainable economic growth in Chennai region, the government has issued an order for expansion,” said the tweet.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy made the announcement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Muthusamy said that villages from Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalupet and Ranipet will be added to the Chennai Metropolitan area.

According to the order released by Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, the principal secretary to the government, as many as 1,225 villages will now be a part of the Chennai Metropolitan planning area.