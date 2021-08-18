scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

Chennai: Central government firm’s officer arrested for Rs 3.20 crore fraud

The arrested KVN Rajan, DGM for ITI (Puducherry & Tamil Nadu), allegedly cheated a Chennai-based fertiliser firm by making it invest money in three companies on the pretext of a mask and glove procurement deal, and promising a huge profit in return.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 18, 2021 2:27:50 pm
The Chennai Crime Branch nabbed Rajan from a hideout and presented him before a court in Egmore before putting him behind bars.

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested the deputy general manager of Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd, a central government-owned telecommunication equipment manufacturing enterprise, for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based fertiliser company to the tune of Rs 3.20 crore.

According to the police, the arrested KVN Rajan, DGM for ITI (Puducherry & Tamil Nadu), approached Kannan, who runs a fertiliser company ICMC private limited in Chennai, claiming that he had bagged the order to procure face masks and Nitrile gloves to be supplied to government hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Rajan told Kannan that since they were a government entity, they could not spend the amount in advance and asked Kannan to pay a total of Rs 3.20 crore to three companies and assured him of high profit in return. However, Kannan’s company did not receive the masks or gloves as promised.

Click here for more
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The police said that Rajan abused his position and made the complainant pay three companies and received a huge amount as a commission. The Chennai Crime Branch nabbed Rajan from a hideout and presented him before a court in Egmore before putting him behind bars.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X