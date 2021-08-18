Chennai: Central government firm’s officer arrested for Rs 3.20 crore fraud

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested the deputy general manager of Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) Ltd, a central government-owned telecommunication equipment manufacturing enterprise, for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based fertiliser company to the tune of Rs 3.20 crore.

According to the police, the arrested KVN Rajan, DGM for ITI (Puducherry & Tamil Nadu), approached Kannan, who runs a fertiliser company ICMC private limited in Chennai, claiming that he had bagged the order to procure face masks and Nitrile gloves to be supplied to government hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Rajan told Kannan that since they were a government entity, they could not spend the amount in advance and asked Kannan to pay a total of Rs 3.20 crore to three companies and assured him of high profit in return. However, Kannan’s company did not receive the masks or gloves as promised.

The police said that Rajan abused his position and made the complainant pay three companies and received a huge amount as a commission. The Chennai Crime Branch nabbed Rajan from a hideout and presented him before a court in Egmore before putting him behind bars.