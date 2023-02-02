2 dead, seven injured after auto plying on wrong side of road rams into car in Chennai

Two daily wage workers died while seven others were injured after an auto-rickshaw plying on the wrong side of the road with nine passengers rammed into a car at Kalavakkam on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai Tuesday.

According to the police, the passengers boarded from Kelambakkam and the auto was moving towards Thiruporur. They added there was a traffic snarl near Kalavakkam and the auto driver took a u-turn from a median and started driving on the wrong side and soon collided with a car. The impact was such that the auto overturned.

The police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. On Wednesday, the doctors declared Vijaya (44) of Sembakkam and Amsavalli (53) of Siruvathoor, both occupants of the auto, dead. The rest of the injured are currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

The police noted that they are yet to identify the accused and are conducting an inquiry.