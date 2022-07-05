Chennai: Cab driver kills techie in front of his family in argument over OTP, number of passengers

A 33-year-old man was beaten to death in front of his family by a cab driver in an argument over the number of passengers and the sharing of the one-time password (OTP) before entering the vehicle at Navalur on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai on Sunday.

The Kelambakkam police said the accused driver, identified as Ravi, was arrested and remanded on Monday.

The victim, identified as S Umendhar, worked in a tech company in Coimbatore and was in Chennai over the weekend to spend time with his family, the police said, based on the complaint of his wife Bhavya. He took Bhavya and their two children as well as his sister, Devipriya, and her two children for a movie at a mall on the OMR on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

At around 3:15 pm, they got out of a mall after the movie and booked a cab, an Innova, to return to their house in Guduvanchery, said the police. While waiting near the exit gate of the mall, they saw the car they had booked approaching and walked towards it, the police added.

The driver, after introducing himself as Ravi, asked for the OTP to confirm the ride, the police said. However, before Umendhar could inform the driver of the OTP, the children entered the cab and this allegedly enraged the driver. He allegedly scolded the children and asked them to alight from the car. He also allegedly told Umendhar that he should have booked a bigger cab as seven people were too many to be accommodated in his.

According to the police, Umendhar questioned Ravi’s conduct and this led to an argument which turned physical. Ravi allegedly smashed his mobile phone on Umendhar’s head and beat him up. Umendhar fainted and the family rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The body was later sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.