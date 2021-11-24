Chennai: Bus runs over woman on bicycle, driver arrested

The police conducted an initial enquiry and sent her body for postmortem.

A 37-year-old woman was run over by a private bus in Velachery on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Sangeetha, worked as a maid and she was returning home from work on a bicycle when the incident happened on 100 Feet Road.

Sangeetha was looking to cross the road when the bus driver turned the vehicle without noticing her and ran over her. Sangeetha died on the spot. The police conducted an initial enquiry and sent her body for postmortem.

The driver, who had fled from the spot, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been booked under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence). The driver was not drunk during the accident, said the police.

Sangeetha is survived by her husband and two children.