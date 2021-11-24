Chennai: Bus runs over woman on bicycle, driver arrested

November 24, 2021 12:14:16 pm
A 37-year-old woman was run over by a private bus in Velachery on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Sangeetha, worked as a maid and she was returning home from work on a bicycle when the incident happened on 100 Feet Road.
Sangeetha was looking to cross the road when the bus driver turned the vehicle without noticing her and ran over her. Sangeetha died on the spot. The police conducted an initial enquiry and sent her body for postmortem.
The driver, who had fled from the spot, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been booked under IPC sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence). The driver was not drunk during the accident, said the police.
Sangeetha is survived by her husband and two children.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-