Chennai bus driver dies of cardiac arrest behind the wheel, rams into cars at traffic stop

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus driver rammed into several cars at a traffic stop on Velachery 100 feet road in Chennai after he had a cardiac arrest behind the wheel.

The driver, Rajeshkanna, collapsed behind the wheel at a signal between Guru Nanak College and Vijayanagar bus stand at Velachery on Saturday afternoon, and rammed into eight to ten cars waiting at the signal.

A bystander averted a mishap when he entered the moving bus and brought it a halt. While the driver died on the spot, passengers inside the bus and cars escaped with minor injuries.

The bus, which operates between Siruseri and Koyambedu, was ferrying less than 15 passengers at the time of the incident. Police later removed the vehicles and restored traffic to normalcy.