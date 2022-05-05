Now, track your bus real time using ‘Chennai Bus’ app

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched a mobile app, ‘Chennai Bus’, to make travelling hassle-free for commuters in Chennai. The app, launched by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, will provide the location of the bus on a real-time basis.

After downloading the app and providing the location, passengers can learn the location of bus stands within 1 km from their residence. The app will also provide bus route details, current location and arrival times at the bus stop.

A total of 3,233 buses are operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and around 25 lakh passengers travel on it daily. The entire fleet of 3,454 buses has been fitted with GPS and passengers can identify 602 routes and locate 6,026 bus stops.

“The application will help passengers reach suburban railway stations, Metro rail stations and airports without any inconvenience,” transport department secretary K K Gopal said.

The app is also fitted with an SOS button for passengers to contact their friends or family in case of any emergency.