Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Two dead after building collapses on Mint street in Chennai

A portion of the 100-year-old building collapsed on Friday night.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and began clearing the debris. (ANI)

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in Chennai’s Mint street on Friday night.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and began clearing the debris.

The building was reportedly weakend due to days of rain and it collapsed and fell on pedestrians.

This is a developing story

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 07:44:31 am
