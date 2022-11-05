Two dead after building collapses on Mint street in Chennai

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in Chennai’s Mint street on Friday night.

Tamil Nadu | 1 died and 3 others were injured when a portion of a building collapsed in NSC Bose road, Chennai. Fire Service persons rescued the wounded persons and were involved in clearing the debris: Chennai Police (04.11) pic.twitter.com/2bg8IZHrno — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and began clearing the debris.

The building was reportedly weakend due to days of rain and it collapsed and fell on pedestrians.

