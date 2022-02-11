Chennai: Boy, who unsuccessfully chased a thief, gets his cycle back thanks to police

A seven-year-old boy, who unsuccessfully chased a thief who had stolen his cycle, was overjoyed when the police returned the same to him on Wednesday.

CCTV footage, released by the police, had shown a man, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, sneaking into an apartment compex near Purasawalkam around 7:30 pm on Feb 3. In a few minutes, he was seen riding out of the complex on the cycle with a woman and a child chasing him.

DCP Karthikeyan told indianexpress.com that he was so moved, seeing the visuals of the little boy chasing the thief, that he took it upon himself to retrieve the cycle.

“I thought I should instill some confidence in the boy that the police will retrieve his cycle. The next day, we caught the accused named Asar (23). But I feel bad for him as well. His father had passed away. He was misguided and addicted to drugs. So, instead of an FIR, we filed a community service register (CSR) and sent the accused to a rehabilitation centre,” he said.