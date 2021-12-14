Tamil Nadu: CM M K Stalin to inaugurate 45th Chennai Book Fair on January 6

Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the 45th Chennai Book Fair, slated to be held from January 6 to 23, at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, officials said.

Organised every year by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the book fair will be open to the public between 3 pm and 8:30 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 8:30 pm on weekends and government holidays.

Addressing reporters Monday, BAPASI president S Vairavan said the event will be held following the Covid-19 protocols issued by the government. The authorities will also distribute face masks to all visitors and sanitize the premises frequently, he said.

Unlike previous years, the event this time will take place over a period of 18 days to spread out the crowd in view of the pandemic. Earlier, the book fair used to be held over a period of 12 days.

BAPASI secretary S K Murugan told indianexpress.com that a total of 10 lakh people had visited the 44th book fair and this year, they are expecting a larger footfall.

The rent of stalls has been reduced for both members and non-members of BAPASI in view of the pandemic. Murugan added that a committee has been formed to fix the rate of the food items that will be sold at the venue.

Similar to last year, there will be around 800 halls at the exhibition. The organisers said school and college students will be provided free entry and the general public will be charged Rs 10.

Following complaints that there were not enough restrooms and wheelchair facilities for the physically challenged people last year, the organisers said this year, they will ensure the required facilities. They are also planning to organise a Covid-19 vaccination camp at the venue.