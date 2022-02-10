Petrol bombs hurled at BJP headquarters in Chennai, one detained

Three petrol bombs were hurled at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters ‘Kamalalayam’ at T Nagar in Chennai early Thursday, the police said. They said the incident happened around 1.30 am on Thursday and there was no one around in the area.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, T Nagar DCP Hari Kiran Prasad said one person has been detained in connection with the incident.

“We have secured one person. He is around 35 years. He is a history-sheeter and had involved in similar incidents of throwing petrol bombs at places in the past. He is a drug addict and was booked in Goondas Act as well. We are analysing the CCTV footage, as of now we can see only one person being involved in the incident, further inquiry is in the process,” said Prasad.

The accused has been identified as Vinodhan, a resident of Nandhanam. The police said in a statement Vinodhan hurled three bottles filled with petrol to show his dissent against the BJP’s stand on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.

As soon as the news spread across the state, several workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party started assembling at the party headquarters. BJP President K Annamalai will visit the office later, party officials said.

Police have tightened the security around the area.