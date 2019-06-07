Chennai’s southern beaches now wear cleaner look, courtesy these machines

Two beaches in South Chennai, Marina and Elliot, have been wearing a clean look for the past few months ever since the introduction of the ‘Beach Cleaning Machines’ by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in South Chennai last year.

The Beach Cleaning Machines are a part of the Bharat Darshan project from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department. This year, the GCC acquired eight machines—two for Elliot’s beach and six for Marina beach— to help collect the waste that was being generated on the beaches. The same work, when done manually would require a large workforce and an even longer time.

Although there are a lot of beaches in Chennai, Marina and Elliot are frequented by families and students everyday, with the footfall increasing two-fold over the weekend. Owing to the rising number of food and entertainment stalls that have been set up at the beaches, the waste generated by these two beaches is quite high.

According to officials at the GCC, the tractor-driven Beach Cleaning Machines were purchased at a total cost of Rs. 6.7 crores, with the machines costing roughly Rs. 84 lakh each. Manufactured by M/S Clean Tech Infra Private Limited, the machines cover 2.5 acres of the beach per hour. These machines cover the beaches from dawn to afternoon, where with each hour, garbage is collected by the machines and the finer sand particles are let out, leaving fresh and clean sand in its wake.

Officials, however, declined to reveal the location where the collected waste was sent and on whether there were plans to implement these machines in all the beaches in South Chennai and North Chennai.