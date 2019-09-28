Trains between Chennai Beach, Velachery stations will be suspended for six hours on Sunday

Toggle Menu
The Southern Railways announced that 18 pairs of EMU services between the two stations will be cancelled from 07.50 am to 01.50 pm Sunday to carry out engineering work along the tracks.

Train services will be suspended on Sunday for maintenance work. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan)

The Southern Railways has announced that suburban trains plying between Chennai Beach and Velachery stations will be cancelled for six hours on Sunday due to maintenance work.

It also announced that the first train from Chennai Beach to Velachery will resume services at 2 pm, while the first train from Velachery towards Chennai Beach will depart from the Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) station at 2.10 pm.

