Trains between Chennai Beach, Velachery stations will be suspended for six hours on Sunday

The Southern Railways has announced that suburban trains plying between Chennai Beach and Velachery stations will be cancelled for six hours on Sunday due to maintenance work.

The Railways announced that 18 pairs of EMU services between the two stations will be cancelled from 07.50 am to 01.50 pm Sunday to carry out engineering work along the tracks.

It also announced that the first train from Chennai Beach to Velachery will resume services at 2 pm, while the first train from Velachery towards Chennai Beach will depart from the Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) station at 2.10 pm.