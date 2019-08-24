Chennai-based techie cons 600 women into sending nude pictures, held

A 35-year-old techie from Chennai was arrested by the Hyderabad (Miyapur) police on Friday for allegedly tricking women into sending nude pictures and videos in return for a front-office job in popular IT firms and hotels.

The accused identified as Clement Raj Chezhiyan, working in a popular IT company in Chennai, had allegedly collected details of more than 600 women from job profile sites.

Explained his modus operandi, the police said Clement Raj used to introduce himself to the women aspirants as Pradeep, an HR executive of a private IT firm or a hotel, through Whatsapp. He would inform the women that they have cleared their first-round and a female Human resource executive would be contacting them for the next set of interviews. In the next few hours, Raj would switch to a different number and contact the women masquerading as a woman HR.

After a couple of interactions, the aspirants would be asked to send their nude pictures and videos to the woman HR, specifying that the organisation was very particular about the candidate’s figure as it is a front-office job, the police said. The women who were in desperate need of a job fell prey to the perpetrator. According to reports, the lured women hail from different states like Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, etc.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Venkatesh Shamala, the Inspector of Police Hyderabad, (Miyapur Division) said, “Clement Raj targeted the women who put their resume on websites seeking a front-office executive job. He will message the aspirants through Whatsapp and after gaining their confidence he will be contacting them through his another number disguising as a woman HR. He would make sure the women get deceived with his talks. After a few days, he would be asking the women to send nude pictures stating the office requires a pleasing personality at the front desk.”

In April, a lady belonging to Cyberabad in Hyderabad lodged a complaint at the Miyapur Police Station stating she had been cheated by Clement Raj.

“The woman who complained to us was cheated similarly. She was asked to send her pictures to another number that Clement was having. She was promised that if she sends her pictures the company would select her as a model and will make her posters get placed in front of a popular hotel. A few days later, she was contacted by him in the name of Pradeep and was informed that her pictures were beautiful. The lady immediately got suspicious since she believed that she sent her pictures to the lady HR executive. She had asked him how he got the pictures and started to ask about the company’s address and other details. The man immediately hung up the phone and never replied to her back,” the Inspector said.

The police then started to investigate and found out that a person working in an MNC company in Chennai had been carrying out these activities for more than a year.

Clement Raj was arrested from a bank colony in NMC Chennai on Friday. His mobile phones and other electronic gadgets were seized. He was produced before the court and is currently been lodged in Cheralapally jail, near Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old daughter.