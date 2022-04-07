Chennai: Auto-rickshaw driver who knocked down traffic cop held

An auto-rickshaw driver, who knocked down a police officer during a vehicle-checking drive near Poonamalle Sunday, was arrested Wednesday late evening, three days after he went absconding.

The driver, Sudharshan, is a resident of Lakshmi Nagar extension in Porur. The police have also seized his vehicle and will soon take him in custody.

The police said on Sunday, April 3, around 7:15 pm, sub-inspector Pon Raj, attached to the Nandambakkam police station, was engaged in a vehicle-checking drive opposite Larsen and Toubro on the Mount Poonamalle Road. As he saw a speeding auto-rickshaw, Raj gestured to it to stop but instead, the driver knocked him down and fled the spot.

The injured officer was immediately rushed to the government-run Stanley Medical College and Hospital by his colleagues for first aid and released after a while. The CCTV footage of the incident was widely shared on social media over the last two days.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu visited the officer and offered him confidence. Based on Raj’s complaint, a case was registered against the driver with the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing. The police conducted an inquiry and analysed the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to arrest the accused.

Also on Wednesday, M Kumaravelu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Investigation Wing (South) had informed indianexpress.com that they have filed a case against the driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.