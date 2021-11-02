Chennai techie hits pothole on Anna Salai, skids, comes under wheel of MTC bus

A 32-year-old IT professional died in a road accident on Anna Salai in Chennai on Monday. He was run over by an MTC bus after losing balance and falling from his bike which hit a pothole. The incident happened at 8.44 pm near Little Mount of Saidapet. The deceased was identified as Muhammed Yunus.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media, with many condemning the government for laying poor roads which get damaged during the rainy season.

The MTC bus (route no 5E) was travelling from Besant Nagar to Vadapalani. In CCTV footage obtained from a nearby building, Yunus was seen riding near the bus. He loses his balance after his bike hits a pothole, and the rear tyre of the bus runs over him. He reportedly died on the spot.

The Guindy Traffic police has registered a case and arrested driver Devaraj.

The state highways department carried out patchwork after the incident, ensuring the potholes visible on the stretch were closed. Steps are being taken to cordon the area with barricades.