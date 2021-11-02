scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
MUST READ

Chennai techie hits pothole on Anna Salai, skids, comes under wheel of MTC bus

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Yunus. A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: November 2, 2021 12:08:52 pm
In the CCTV footage obtained from a nearby building, Yunus was seen riding near the bus.

A 32-year-old IT professional died in a road accident on Anna Salai in Chennai on Monday. He was run over by an MTC bus after losing balance and falling from his bike which hit a pothole. The incident happened at 8.44 pm near Little Mount of Saidapet. The deceased was identified as Muhammed Yunus.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media, with many condemning the government for laying poor roads which get damaged during the rainy season.

The MTC bus (route no 5E) was travelling from Besant Nagar to Vadapalani. In CCTV footage obtained from a nearby building, Yunus was seen riding near the bus. He loses his balance after his bike hits a pothole, and the rear tyre of the bus runs over him. He reportedly died on the spot.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Guindy Traffic police has registered a case and arrested driver Devaraj.

Click here for more

The state highways department carried out patchwork after the incident, ensuring the potholes visible on the stretch were closed. Steps are being taken to cordon the area with barricades.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement