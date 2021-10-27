Chennai: 6 burglars arrested; 65 sovereigns of gold, diamonds and Rs 2.5 lakh recovered

The Chennai city police have arrested six people, including two women, in connection with a burglary at a businessman’s house at Anna Nagar on October 1. The police have recovered 65 sovereigns of gold, diamonds worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the thieves.

The complainant Elangovan (54) resides in Anna Nagar West with his wife and son. While they were sleeping on the first floor of their residence, the accused allegedly broke into the ground floor of the house and fled with 100 sovereigns of gold, diamond, and silver items and cash worth Rs 85,000, Elangovan said in his complaint.

Elangovan registered a complaint with the Thirumangalam police station. The police then formed a special team to nab the accused. The CCTV at Elangovan’s house had been faulty and the police had to rely on CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to gather information about the thieves.

Analysing the phone calls that were made in the area during that particular time and the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on accused Dinakaran (35) of Tirunelveli.

Dinakaran, a history-sheeter, who has 17 theft cases in his name is was accomplice of Thiruvarur Murugan, the mastermind behind the sensational Lalitha Jewellery robbery in Tiruchirapalli in 2019, said the police. Murugan later died in October 2020 due to Ill health.

The other arrested accused are Dinakaran’s wife Usharani (27), Siva (32) of Krishnagiri, Lokesh (25) of Tirupattur, Mohan (55) and Rani (48) of Chennai.