scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Chennai: 2 more animal birth control centres likely to control stray dog population

According to civic body officials, as per the 2018 survey, there are about 57,366 street dogs in the city

Workers have to wear the safety gears issued by the corporation while performing their duty and were also advised not to catch young dogs (Representational image)

Chennai may soon see the setting up of two more animal birth control centres, taking the total to five. The decision to the tune was taken at a meeting chaired by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner (GCC) Gagandeep Singh Bedi with the Veterinary Public Health team.

The aim of the meeting was to review the measures that have been implemented to control the population of stray dogs. According to civic body officials, as per the 2018 survey, there are about 57,366 street dogs in the city. Chennai currently has three Animal Birth Control Centres at Lloyds Colony, Pulianthope and Kannamapettai.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are 16 special vehicles to catch dogs at present and each of them have about five workers on them. As per a statement, the GCC Commissioner has informed that the workers should implement the process of catching dogs by following the due procedure which includes using only nets specifically meant for catching dogs and not ropes or other items which could cause harm to the dogs. The dog catching vehicles also needs to be sterilised from time to time.

Other Reads |Vigilance raids houses, offices of former Tamil Nadu ministers Velumani, Vijayabaskar

Workers have to wear the safety gears issued by the corporation while performing their duty and were also advised not to catch young dogs. “Once they take the dogs to ABCs (animal birth control centres), the veterinarians will check upon the health condition of the animals and decide whether the surgery could be performed,” the statement read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
More from Chennai

As per data issued by the civic body, till now in 2022-23, birth control surgery has been performed on about 7,018 stray dogs. The statement noted that the commissioner has informed the officials to hold meetings on the measures taken to control stray dog population every two months.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:29:23 pm
Next Story

As the new Central Vista is opened to the public, Shiny Varghese wonders if eating ice cream there will be the same

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement