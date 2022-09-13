Chennai: 2 more animal birth control centres likely to control stray dog population

Chennai may soon see the setting up of two more animal birth control centres, taking the total to five. The decision to the tune was taken at a meeting chaired by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner (GCC) Gagandeep Singh Bedi with the Veterinary Public Health team.

The aim of the meeting was to review the measures that have been implemented to control the population of stray dogs. According to civic body officials, as per the 2018 survey, there are about 57,366 street dogs in the city. Chennai currently has three Animal Birth Control Centres at Lloyds Colony, Pulianthope and Kannamapettai.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are 16 special vehicles to catch dogs at present and each of them have about five workers on them. As per a statement, the GCC Commissioner has informed that the workers should implement the process of catching dogs by following the due procedure which includes using only nets specifically meant for catching dogs and not ropes or other items which could cause harm to the dogs. The dog catching vehicles also needs to be sterilised from time to time.

Workers have to wear the safety gears issued by the corporation while performing their duty and were also advised not to catch young dogs. “Once they take the dogs to ABCs (animal birth control centres), the veterinarians will check upon the health condition of the animals and decide whether the surgery could be performed,” the statement read.

As per data issued by the civic body, till now in 2022-23, birth control surgery has been performed on about 7,018 stray dogs. The statement noted that the commissioner has informed the officials to hold meetings on the measures taken to control stray dog population every two months.