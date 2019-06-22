Chennai amusement park accident: 12 injured, operations stopped

The Queensland Amusement park, situated in Poonamalle near Chennai has been ordered to suspend its operations temporarily following an accident which occurred at the park, injuring at least 12 people.

Advertising

On 18th of June, the joy ride – ‘Free Fall Tower’ – turned harmful for the visitors as it plunged 10 feet to the ground after the steel cables holding one of the platforms snapped. The video of the mishap was caught on a mobile phone by one of the visitors and it went viral on social media.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Poonamalle Assistant Commissioner S Muthuvel Pandi said, “In a Free Fall Tower ride, which is about 100-150 meters, cables holding one of the platforms snapped and forced 12 people to plunge 10 feet to the ground. The incident occurred on 18th of this month and we were never informed until the footage came to my notice the next day. After the mishap, the doctors present inside the Queensland premises had some given first-aid to the visitors and sent them away.”

The police had then gone to the theme park and confirmed that one of the platforms had collapsed. “We immediately issued a notice to the management to provide stability certificate for all the rides that can potentially cause a risk to human life,” Muthuvel added.

Advertising

When the police visited the theme park on April 27th for a general inspection, they noticed that some of the rides were not in good condition. Despite writing to the management regarding this, their orders were not implemented.

“Our intention is to ensure safety for all the visitors. After the management issues a stability certificate, we will inspect the theme park to make sure that such incidents are prevented” said Muthuvel.