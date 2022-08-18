Catch some sleep on the go: Sleeping pod facility inaugurated at Chennai airport

August 18, 2022 12:31:00 pm
Transit passengers at Chennai airport can now have a comfortable short stay by availing the newly launched ‘sleeping pod facility’. With four bed-sized capsules, the ‘Sleepzo’ facility is located in the arrivals section of the domestic terminal, near baggage belt no 1.
The facility will greatly benefit transit passengers awaiting their connecting flights and provide some much-needed rest, a release from the airport said.
Catch some sleep on the go! Passengers arriving at Chennai Airport can now have a comfortable short stay as the @aaichnairport authorities have now launched the ‘Sleeping Pod facility' pic.twitter.com/LwFWfrOvgN
— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) August 18, 2022
Officials said the sleeping pod facility can be availed on an hourly basis and an online pre-booking option will be available soon. The facility has a plush bed and amenities like reading lights, charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient light and blower control. Each capsule can accommodate one person and kid, if under 12 years.
“Frequent flyers spend so much time for travel and it’s very important to get the rest wherever they can. The best option would be to walk into a good hotel which may not be possible both because of the time constraints and finances. And if the passenger is particularly short on time, sleeping in the airport may be the best option,” the release added.
Subscriber Only Stories
The facility was inaugurated by Chennai airport director Dr Sharad Kumar, in the presence of other senior officials on Wednesday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
1st ODI: India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Realme 9i 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip launched in India: Here’s what’s new
Catch some sleep on the go: Sleeping pod facility inaugurated at Chennai airport
‘Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan’: Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Anupam Kher lauds Kartik Aaryan, says he will be here for ‘a long time’
Daily passenger count on Mumbai AC train services crosses one lakh mark for the first time
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him: ‘Aapko yeh cheez kharab lage…’
Greed and poor decision-making at the root of the Glazers-induced Manchester United crisis
New Mexico Muslim killings: Afghan refugee charged in shooting detained, pending trial
Pune Infra Watch: Automated vehicle testing centres to come up at Dive Ghat, Moshi
Wasn’t TikTok supposed to be fun?
State Congress to give Rs 20 lakh compensation; efforts on to fast track trial: Rajasthan CM on 9-year-old Dalit boy’s death
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities