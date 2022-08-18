Catch some sleep on the go: Sleeping pod facility inaugurated at Chennai airport

Transit passengers at Chennai airport can now have a comfortable short stay by availing the newly launched ‘sleeping pod facility’. With four bed-sized capsules, the ‘Sleepzo’ facility is located in the arrivals section of the domestic terminal, near baggage belt no 1.

The facility will greatly benefit transit passengers awaiting their connecting flights and provide some much-needed rest, a release from the airport said.

Officials said the sleeping pod facility can be availed on an hourly basis and an online pre-booking option will be available soon. The facility has a plush bed and amenities like reading lights, charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient light and blower control. Each capsule can accommodate one person and kid, if under 12 years.

“Frequent flyers spend so much time for travel and it’s very important to get the rest wherever they can. The best option would be to walk into a good hotel which may not be possible both because of the time constraints and finances. And if the passenger is particularly short on time, sleeping in the airport may be the best option,” the release added.

The facility was inaugurated by Chennai airport director Dr Sharad Kumar, in the presence of other senior officials on Wednesday.